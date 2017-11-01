UPDATE: Soft lockdown at John Marshall High School caused by a student threat

UPDATE: A threat from a student causes a Rochester high school to go into a soft lockdown.

According to Rochester Public Schools, the soft lockdown was in effect for one hour. A soft lockdown means that teaching and learning occurs, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

The school was placed in a soft lockdown due to a threat made by a student.

John Marshall Administration, District Administration and the Rochester police worked together during the incident.

The soft lockdown has been lifted and RPS said students and staff were not in any danger.

________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: A soft lockdown at a Rochester high school is lifted.

According to Rochester Public Schools, the lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No word yet on what caused the soft lockdown.

____________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.

Parents, who have contacted us, said they received the texts around noon on Wednesday.

KTTC is working on getting information and will bring you the latest when we can.