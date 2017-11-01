UPDATE: John Marshall student threatens to 'shoot up the school" and "shoot a teacher", causes soft lockdown Wednesday

UPDATE: A threat by a 15-year-old student prompts John Marshall High School to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday.

According to Rochester police, a student made a threat to "shoot up the school" and "shoot a teacher" after receiving a failing grade. This was then reported to administration, which alerted police.

Officials then placed the school in a soft lockdown for about an hour. This means the classroom teaching still occurs, but no one can leave the building.

After working with Rochester police, the student was discovered eating lunch at the cafeteria.

He's detained at the Juvenile Detention Center and faces terroristic threat charges.

