UPDATE: House fire near Kenyon put out, building being monitored

UPDATE: A detached part of a Kenyon home that caught on fire is being monitored after firefighters put out the flames.

The fire happened at a home located at 53288 110th Avenue, near Kenyon on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire quickly. Firefighters said the damage was restricted to a detached building.

Nobody was injured and the building is now being monitored.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are being called for a house fire near Kenyon.

