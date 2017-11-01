Residents being warned, Level 3 sex offender relocating in Rochester

Rochester residents are being warned of a Level 3 sex offender relocating in the city.

According to the Rochester police, Robert James Tolbert, 41, is moving to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester on Wednesday November 1. Tolbert was previously living on the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.

The report said Tolbert engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old female victim. Tolbert gained access to the victim as they were both visiting the homeowner. Tolbert used forced to get compliance and also provided drugs to the victim.

Tolbert also had prior court proceeding involving sexual contact with a 4-year-old female.

Tolbert is described as followed: