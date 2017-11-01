Residents being warned, Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Residents being warned, Level 3 sex offender moving to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester residents are being warned of a Level 3 sex offender moving to the city.

According to the Rochester police, Robert James Tolbert, 41, is moving to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester on Wednesday November 1.

The report said Tolbert engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old female victim. Tolbert gained access to the victim as they were both visiting the homeowner. Tolbert used forced to get compliance and also provided drugs to the victim.

Tolbert also had prior court proceeding involving sexual contact with a 4-year-old female.

Tolbert is described as followed:

  • African-American
  • 5'10"
  • 263 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
