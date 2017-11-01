Man arrested after police say he tried to rob a man in downtown Rochester

A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail.

According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.

Police said the incident started when a 27-year-old man said he was getting followed by someone while inside the Rochester Public Library. When the man went outside onto 2nd Street Southeast, the suspect came up to him while sitting the victim was with a friend from Fairbault.

The suspect allegedly tried to grab the phone the victim had in his hands, which began a scuffle. Both victims were allegedly punched.

Police were called to the scene and a short time later, were able to locate Washington down the street. He's facing a felony simple robbery charge.

Police said one victim knew Washington, and the dispute may have been related to money owed by one to the other.