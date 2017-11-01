Rochester police searching for 3 suspects believed to be involved in Northwest robbery

A couple hours after putting his kids to bed after a night of Halloween fun, a Rochester man found himself held up at gun point outside his home.

The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The incident began when he heard a noise outside. When the victim looked outside, he saw three males standing around his detached garage, so he went out to see what was happening. The three wanted to get in the garage, but the owner refused.

Police said one suspect then took out a handgun, and the victim put his hands up. Another suspect took the man's wallet, then the three ran off.

All three suspects were thought to be in their late teens.

According to the victim, the first suspect is described as 6'4", about 150 pounds, wearing a black coat, hood, and Somali skirt.

The second is described as 5'4" with short dreads, wearing a vested shirt, hoodie, tight jeans, and brown boots. The final suspect, which held the gun, is described as having long dreads and wore a dark under armor coat with a hood.