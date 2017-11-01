MnDOT names Craig Gustafson as new Chief Counsel

The Minnesota Department of Transportation today named Craig Gustafson as its new Chief Counsel. Gustafson’s appointment begins Nov. 15.

In this role, Gustafson will lead a team of experts who will provide advice and counsel for MnDOT’s various legal needs that can range from data practices to contracting law to land use and drone regulations.

Gustafson most recently served as the General Counsel and Director of Unemployment Insurance Legal Affairs and Appeals for the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. He has also worked as the Chief Unemployment Law Judge for Minnesota. Gustafson has also served as an attorney for the Minnesota State Legislature in the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. He is a past president of the National Association of Unemployment Insurance Appeals Professionals.

Gustafson grew up in West St. Paul, and attended Henry Sibley High School. He holds a BA degree in History from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and earned a Juris Doctorate degree at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.