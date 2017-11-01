MnDOT names Craig Gustafson as new Chief Counsel

According to the Rochester police, Robert James Tolbert, 41, is moving to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester on Wednesday November 1.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Robert James Tolbert, 41, is moving to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester on Wednesday November 1.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Transportation today named Craig Gustafson as its new Chief Counsel. Gustafson’s appointment begins Nov. 15.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Transportation today named Craig Gustafson as its new Chief Counsel. Gustafson’s appointment begins Nov. 15.More >>
The fire happened at a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The fire happened at a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.More >>
A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.More >>
Major General Jon Jensen has been selected to lead both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard.More >>
Major General Jon Jensen has been selected to lead both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.More >>
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.More >>
A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.More >>
A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.More >>