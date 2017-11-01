Austin homeowner empties ash tray into garbage, comes back later to trash can on fire

Emergency crews were called after a report of a house fire in Austin.

The fire happened at a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the homeowner told them they emptied an ash tray into a plastic garbage container before leaving for errands. The homeowner believed all the cigarettes were out.

When they came home 30 minutes later, they notice smoke coming from the house. A person went inside to try and put the fire out, but was unsuccessful. The person came back outside and called for help.

When police arrived, officers noticed smoke coming from the top of the house. Firefighters arrived soon after and were able to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured, but there is no word yet on damage costs.

Austin police and fire and Mower County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.