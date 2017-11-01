Shed and belongings deemed total loss in Hayfield Fire

No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.
Major General Jon Jensen has been selected to lead both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard.
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.
While it was cold outside, the temperatures didn't stop kids from all over town from trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
Authorities have confirmed that a man who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several more lived in Florida.
Retired agent John Guandolo and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek clashed during a National Sheriffs' Association conference in Reno in June. At Stanek's request, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident as a case of misdemeanor battery.
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says 12 pharmaceutical companies have been added to a price-fixing lawsuit. Swanson announced the expansion of the suit Tuesday.
The Costume and Cans Parade is put on every year, for about 13 years. It's a spook-tacular parade to show-off those costumes, show gratitude and remember what they're thankful for.
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.
