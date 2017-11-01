Shed and belongings deemed total loss in Hayfield Fire

No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles.

According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.

The fire fighters were more prepared than normal, thanks to a Halloween tradition.

A good thing because by the time they got to the fire, it had been burning for a while.

We were just having our annual Spook House and a bunch of us were down at the fire hall and we are all ready to rock and roll when the call came in," Nelson said. "Evidently the homeowner supposedly came home and had no idea what was going on and a neighbor just said 'Hey you guys got a fire going on?' and he's like 'No I don't know' and went outside and it was totally engulfed.

Because of the rural location of the fire, there was a need for multiple tanker trucks to provide water.

Nelson says he appreciates the help of Kasson and Stewartville Fire Departments for providing mutual aid.