Fun for the whole family on Halloween

If you ask the kids, there's only one thing on their mind tonight: CANDY!

And one northwest Rochester neighborhood had just what they were looking for.

"I'd say the quality of candy is really good and the amount of candy, most of the time is pretty decent," says trick-or-treater Kennah Romano

But when you look past the candy, Halloween gives kids a chance to let loose for a while and just have a good time.

Trick-or-treater" Mark Olson says, "I mean it's kinda fun being able to walk around meeting new people as well we met a few people and there's fun places to go"

With how much fun they have around here, even former neighbors of the Wedgewood Hills neighborhood find their way back for the season.

"The thing that I miss most about this neighborhood is Halloween so we figured we needed a home base to come back to."

And for the people giving out candy, being able to share in the excitement makes it all worth it.

"Just seeing the little kids and how excited they get and being able to see even the parents out with them it's just a fun family event," said neighbor Beth Brunton

There was even a house taking donations for the Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Anyone who missed out tonight can drop off donations at 5348 51st Street NW in Rochester until November 3rd.