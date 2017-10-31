The Homestead at Rochester invites children to trick-or-treat

A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester.

Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends. And prior to the trick-or-treating, the children took part in a costume parade.

The celebration happened on both sides of The Homestead campus, and they've been doing it for the past 11 years.

For residents like Loren Scripture, just seeing the smiles makes it all worth it.

"Well, I like it because I got seven great-grandkids myself and four grandkids so... just happy to see the little kids happy," said Scripture. "They enjoy it. Yeah, they get out and it's a better place to go than walking the streets. You know, they're safe here. It's warm. Brings back old times when I could do it."

The Homestead staff also decorated pumpkins and residents voted for their favorites. There was a Halloween social as well.