New smoking ban in Rochester Wednesday

A pumpkin contest, a parade, and of course trick-or-treating -- dozens of children celebrated Halloween at The Homestead at Rochester. Residents and staff lined the hallways Tuesday evening to give out candy to their kids, grandkids and their friends.More >>
Major General Jon Jensen has been selected to lead both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
While it was cold outside, the temperatures didn't stop kids from all over town from trick-or-treating on Halloween night.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that a man who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several more lived in Florida.More >>
The children, their siblings, and parents took part in a costume parade around Saint Mary's.More >>
Retired agent John Guandolo and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek clashed during a National Sheriffs' Association conference in Reno in June. At Stanek's request, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident as a case of misdemeanor battery.More >>
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says 12 pharmaceutical companies have been added to a price-fixing lawsuit. Swanson announced the expansion of the suit Tuesday.More >>
The Costume and Cans Parade is put on every year, for about 13 years. It's a spook-tacular parade to show-off those costumes, show gratitude and remember what they're thankful for.More >>
In Cresco, more than 60 people are finishing harvest one man's 850 acres as he battles stage four cancer.More >>
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.More >>
The restaurant evacuated when people noticed smoke in the front of the building.More >>
The council decided to suspend the license of Harmony Asian Massage.More >>
A candy ban has altered this year's Halloween parade in Dubuque. Police and parade organizers decided to bar participants from tossing candy into the crowd or handing it out to people along the route Monday.More >>
CenturyLink is now prohibited from making false claims about its prices and terms of their of their products.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
Rochester police said a caller alerted them, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, of a driver slumped behind the wheel of a van in the parking lot of the Burger King on North Broadway Avenue.More >>
