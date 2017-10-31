New smoking ban in Rochester Wednesday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New smoking ban in Rochester Wednesday

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Starting Wednesday a new smoking ban goes into effect in Rochester.

There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. 

This includes parking ramps or parking lots.

It also includes any lobby, stairway, elevator or any other areas of city ramps where a person has access to or from a vehicle. 

The ban was adopted by a unanimous vote on October 16th.

