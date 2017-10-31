Authorities learn more about man behind deadly New York City tru - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Authorities learn more about man behind deadly New York City truck attack

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) -

Authorities have confirmed that a man who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several more lived in Florida.

Police said Sayfullo Saipov, 29, has a Tampa address.

Saipov is an Uzbek national who came to America in 2010.

Investigators said he drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement said he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand and yelled "Allahu Akbar" before being shot by police. 

Saipov is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

The incident is being investigated as an act of terror. 

