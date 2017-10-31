New leader selected for Minnesota National Guard

The Minnesota National Guard is about to have a new leader.

On Saturday, Governor Mark Dayton will administer the oath of office to Major General Jon Jensen---allowing him to become the 31st Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard.

That means Jensen will head both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard.

The position is a 7 year term.

Jensen most recently served as the Commanding General of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division.

He will replace Major General Richard Nash who is retiring after serving in the position since 2010.