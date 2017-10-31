A Halloween surprise for pediatric patients at Saint Mary's

Tuesday afternoon, pediatric patients at Mayo Clinic put their Halloween costumes on parade!

Before Tuesday, the children thought they would miss out on all the festivities that came along with Halloween.

With a little help, the kids were able to make the most of their situation.

Child Life Specialists at Mayo Clinic provided a large variety of costumes to make sure that every child had a costume to wear.

There were also numerous activities for the patients to do, including bingo and other interactive games.

At 1 p.m., the children, their siblings, and parents took part in a costume parade around Saint Mary's.

In addition to the parade, kids were able to trick-or-treat along the way.

"Usually they were not anticipating being able to trick-or-treat, because they are in the hospital," said Randy McKeenan, a Child Life Specialist. "So, this is a great surprise to them."

"We've carved pumpkins. We've had some major trick-or-treating. We've done games and activities all day," said Becky Tri, a pediatric patient's mother. "I'm truly blown away by how amazing this experience has been for my children."

Hospital nurses and Child Life Specialists also dressed up for the occasion.

The kids were filled with smiles after all of Tuesday's festivities.