Woodson Kindergarten Center helps families in need on Halloween, puts on Costumes and Cans Parade

The Costume and Cans Parade is put on every year, for about 13 years.

It's a spook-tacular parade to show-off those costumes, show gratitude and remember what they're thankful for.

The students and families of Woodson Kindergarten Center gave back to the community on Tuesday, and brought canned goods that will be donated to the Salvation Army.

"And this is just another way that we can practice those skills in a very meaningful way," said Principal Jessica Cabeen. "We just want to give back to our community because the Austin community gives the Woodson Kindergarten Center so much each and every day and this is a great opportunity for us to give back."

The parking lot and the street adjacent to the Kindergarten Center were almost completely filled with the parents' cars.

"It was neat to see the parents just come out and just be so supportive of all the work that we do," said Cabeen. "It's one of the happiest places in Southeastern Minnesota and this is one of the reasons why."

Some of the popular costumes this year were superhero costumes. After a busy and exciting morning of showing off costumes and collecting canned goods, the kids went home with their parents, no doubt to get ready for trick-or-treating later in the evening.

