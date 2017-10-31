Hormel Foods acquires new product line

Austin-based Hormel Foods is announcing it's acquiring a new product line. Hormel has entered into an agreement to acquire Columbus Manufacturing.

Columbus makes premium deli meat and salami. The cost of the acquisition is about $850 million. Total annual sales are approximately $300 million with an expected growth rate in excess of 5 percent.

Jim Snee, the president and CEO of Hormel says, "Columbus is capitalizing on one of the fastest-growing areas in the retail grocery store with premium products that are on-trend with today's consumers who are looking for unique experiences, flavors, and products."

