A Halloween surprise at RCTC - 65 million years in the making

By Sarah Gannon, Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Halloween surprise Tuesday at Rochester Community Technical College.

Student Life hosted a Halloween party to help students to get into the spirit of the day along with giving them something fun to do between classes.

Making a big debut was Regisourus Rex. Regisourus passed out candy to students passing by in an effort to get them excited about registering for spring semester classes.

The Halloween party featured a witches brew punch, cupcakes, Halloween themed crafts, and trick-or-treating throughout campus.

