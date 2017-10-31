Production Department - KTTC/FOX 47

KTTC/FOX 47 is accepting applications for: self starting, energetic, multitasking individuals who want to work in a fun, always changing environment, with state of the art equipment.

Job duties include, but are not limited to:

* Broadcast Production Equipment

* Preparing commercials & programs to playback through automation

* Computer skills is a must

* Knowledge and experience in virtual computing is a plus

* Audio Mixers

* Making Graphics (Photoshop skills a plus)

* Must be able to multitask

This position must perform under strict deadlines and time constraints. Accuracy and attention to detail are critical.

This a Full-Time position, with Benefits. This position works around 33 a week, including: nights, holidays, and weekends.

Additional hours may be requested to help fill in vacation and/or sick time.

KTTC and KXLT are very successful NBC and FOX affiliates serving Rochester, Austin, and Albert Lea, MN and Mason City, IA. We are also part of Quincy Media, a family owned company operating 23 television stations, 2 newspapers and 2 radio stations in 8 states in a variety of market sizes. This means internal opportunities for professional growth.

Please send resume to:

Production Manager KTTC-DT 6301 Bandel RD NW Rochester, MN 55901-8798

KTTC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

KTTC is part of Quincy Media, a family owned broadcast company operating 23 television stations, 2 newspapers and 2 radio stations in 15 cities and 8 states in a variety of market sizes. Throughout QMI, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.qni.biz for links to all stations and opportunities. Start here and Grow!