Governor Dayton preparing to swear in new MN National Guard Lead - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Governor Dayton preparing to swear in new MN National Guard Leader

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota National Guard is about to have a new leader.

On Saturday, Governor Mark Dayton will administer the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, allowing him to become the 31st Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. Jensen will head both the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Minnesota National Guard. The position is a 7 year term.

Jensen most recently served as the Commanding General of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division.

He will replace Maj. Gen. Richard C. Nash who is retiring after serving in the position since 2010.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.