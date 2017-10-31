Governor Dayton preparing to swear in new MN National Guard Leader

In Cresco, more than 60 people are finishing harvest one man's 850 acres as he battles stage four cancer.More >>
Austin-based Hormel Foods is announcing it's acquiring a new product line. Hormel has entered into an agreement to acquire Columbus Manufacturing. Columbus makes premium deli meat and salami. The cost of the acquisition is about $850 million. Total annual sales are approximately $300 million with an expected growth rate in excess of 5 percent. Jim Snee, the president and CEO of Hormel says, "Columbus is capitalizing on one of the fastest-growing areas in the retail grocer...More >>
Student Life hosted a Halloween party to help students to get into the spirit of the day and featured a visit from Regisourus Rex! Regisourus passed out candy to students passing by in an effort to get them excited about registering for spring semester classes.More >>
The state’s nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing serious injuries and saving lives, according to a new study released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.More >>
An early morning house fire in Albert Lea sent two people to the hospital and caused $20,000 in damage.More >>
CenturyLink is now prohibited from making false claims about its prices and terms of their of their products.More >>
November is just around the corner, which means hunters are gearing up for the start of firearms deer season. Firearms deer hunting season starts Saturday, November 4th. But before hunters can take home their prize, they must have it tested for chronic wasting disease. The 2016 hunting season was voluntary testing, but for the 2017 season testing has become mandatory.More >>
One person is dead after their car rolled over near a deputy who was performing a traffic stop. The accident happened around 7:54 p.m. Sunday on Waseca County Road #9 near Waseca.More >>
A Lyle man was taken to the hospital after a crash near Blooming Prairie this morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Joseph Wigham lost control of his Nissan Pathfinder as he was traveling north on Highway 218, just after 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
A teen's shoe collection is stolen after an alleged burglary in Southeast Rochester. According to the Rochester police, the victim reported the burglary Saturday evening.More >>
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.More >>
The restaurant evacuated when people noticed smoke in the front of the building.More >>
The council decided to suspend the license of Harmony Asian Massage.More >>
A candy ban has altered this year's Halloween parade in Dubuque. Police and parade organizers decided to bar participants from tossing candy into the crowd or handing it out to people along the route Monday.More >>
Rochester police said a caller alerted them, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, of a driver slumped behind the wheel of a van in the parking lot of the Burger King on North Broadway Avenue.More >>
A teen's shoe collection is stolen after an alleged burglary in Southeast Rochester. According to the Rochester police, the victim reported the burglary Saturday evening.More >>
