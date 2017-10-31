Man wanted on multiple sexual assault charges on the run from Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: More information is released about the wanted Stewartville man on the run from Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Majed Issac Ijong allegedly sexually assaulted a young child. The alleged crimes happened while the victim's mother was gone from the house.

The victim also said Ijong touched her inappropriately multiple times. One of those times was when she was sleeping in bed.

___________________________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple sexual assault charges.

According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.

The investigation began on October 13, 2017, when Olmsted County Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at a home in Stewartville. The investigation determined that Ijong allegedly committed acts to a young child that was known to him.

The sheriff's office said they're attempts at locating Ijong have been unsuccessful at this time. They also believe Ijong may have fled Minnesota, but his destination is unknown.

Ijong is a black male approximately 6’4’’ in height, 175 lbs. with brown eyes.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Ijong, please contact law enforcement at the following:

911 or local law enforcement

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Communications Unit at 507-328-6800

To remain anonymous, please contact through Crimestoppers

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest details as soon as authorities provide them.