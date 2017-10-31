Athlete of the Week - Clare Palen and Natalie Allison

The Lourdes Eagles tennis tandem of Clare Palen and Natalie Allison capped off a dream season last week, finishing the season undefeated and winning the Class A doubles title.

However, the road to the state championship started last year, when the duo fell in the state quarter finals.

Palen agreed: "Definitely, and it's definitely made us work harder, knowing that we could come back this year and do better."

Both Palen and Allison are good singles players -- they're ranked fourth and 8th in the state, respectively -- but the duo decided to team up and commit to playing doubles together again after last year's loss and gun for a state title.

"We talked about it last year, and after we lost we just said we're going to come back and win it the next year" Allison said.

This time around, the duo succeeded on the sports highest stage, dropping just one set all season -- in the state semifinals -- en route to Lourdes' first doubles title in seven years.

"It feels so good. Hopefully next year we could go back and maybe do the same thing" Palen said.

Allison added, "We were both pretty speechless. We didn't really know what to say. It was just awesome."

Palen concluded, "We're just really proud and excited that we were able to achieve that goal."

Clare and Natalie bring different skills to the table, but head coach David Pettengill thinks the two are perfect complements of each other.

"They complement each other with skill sets as well as personalities, and that goes a long ways. They both persevere, they both don't like to lose, and if they both have those same traits, then you have a great combination."