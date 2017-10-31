Eagles Cancer Telethon organizers tour The Hormel Institute

The 64th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon is just two-and-a-half months away. And Monday evening, organizers saw first-hand where some of the money is going.

Telethon board members, donors and volunteers toured The Hormel Institute in Austin, one of the three recipients of the money raised by the telethon. Funds also go to Mayo Clinic and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

During the tour, the group saw the recent expansion at The Hormel Institute, including the new lab space and the Ray Live Learning Center, a 250-seat auditorium with advanced communications technology that allows scientists to work with their peers worldwide. They also got to see the Institute's state-of-the-art electron microscope, which according to the tour guides, is so powerful that if it's put in space, it can still see human pores.

"I was impressed," said Teresa Chapman, executive director of the Eagles Fifth District Cancer Telethon. "I mean, it's so out of my concept of what I understand. But I know talking to Gail Dennison and [Executive Director] Dr. [Zigang] Dong from The Hormel Institute -- their excitement and their passion for what happened here -- I know what they got is really helping them a lot with their research."

Among the people attending the tour was Charlie Lonergan, a teacher at Zumbro Education District, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2016.

"Staying positive, seeing the finish line," said Lonergan of the most challenging part of battling the disease.

Fortunately, he's done with treatment and recently ran a marathon too.

"Overjoyed. I was very excited. I got to ring the bell the day the radiation treatment was finished," said Lonergan.

The 63rd annual Eagles Cancer Telethon this past January raised in excess of $1,030,000 for the three research institutions.

"I think it's phenomenal," Lonergan said. "The hard work and effort by all those volunteers and endless efforts by all to make it such a success in fundraising and providing research tools to those that can put them to quality use."

Next year's Eagles Cancer Telethon will be on Jan. 13 and 14. As always, it will be hosted by KTTC on-air talent, and you can watch it on KTTC.

