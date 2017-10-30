Possible furnace malfunction leads to emergency response at Rochester restaurant

There was a brief scare for some diners at a Rochester restaurant Monday evening as the building started to fill with smoke.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Charlie's Pub on east Frontage Road.

The restaurant evacuated when people noticed smoke in the front of the building.

Rochester Fire officials said there wasn't ever any fire. They report it was likely a furnace malfunction that caused the smoke.

People were allowed back into the building at 6:30.



