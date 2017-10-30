Rochester City Council suspends massage business's license, discusses others

The Rochester City Council met Monday evening to discuss massage businesses after recent incidents.

There were three public hearings to discuss three businesses.

The council decided to suspend the license of Harmony Asian Massage on 915 North Broadway.

Earlier this month, Rochester Police made an arrest after an employee reportedly attempted to touch an undercover officer sexually.

That employee had been working without a license.

Council members indicated they did not feel the owner was doing enough to properly vet her employees and knowingly employed someone without a license.

The next massage parlor under review used to be named Tuina Massage.

Its license was revoked earlier this year for a similar issue.

The owner is now trying to sell business to a new owner but needs the business license to do so.

Because the application had numerous discrepancies, the council denied it with the understanding that a new application would be placed tomorrow.

The council decided to take no action on the last parlor, because it was an application for next year that did not yet need to be discussed.