Netflix canceling "House of Cards" amid Spacey sexual abuse allegations

The 64th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon is just two-and-a-half months away. And Monday evening, organizers saw first-hand where some of the money is going. Telethon board members, donors and volunteers toured The Hormel Institute in Austin, one of the three recipients of the money raised by the telethon.More >>
"House of Cards" ending after its upcoming sixth season. Series star Kevin Spacey accused of 1986 sexual assault.More >>
Iowa's first confirmed flu-related death of the 2017-18 flu season. The state health department says the man died this month and was 81 or older.More >>
There is now an ultra-convenient way to shop in Rochester! On Thursday, October 26, Walmart launched it's online grocery pickup service at both Rochester North and South locations. The free service allows customers to shop for their groceries and other items online and pick them up at their local Walmart without leaving the comfort of their car.More >>
November is just around the corner, which means hunters are gearing up for the start of firearms deer season. Firearms deer hunting season starts Saturday, November 4th. But before hunters can take home their prize, they must have it tested for chronic wasting disease. The 2016 hunting season was voluntary testing, but for the 2017 season testing has become mandatory.More >>
CenturyLink is now prohibited from making false claims about its prices and terms of their of their products.More >>
An early morning house fire in Albert Lea sent two people to the hospital and caused $20,000 in damage.More >>
The state’s nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing serious injuries and saving lives, according to a new study released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.More >>
CenturyLink is now prohibited from making false claims about its prices and terms of their of their products.More >>
A teen's shoe collection is stolen after an alleged burglary in Southeast Rochester. According to the Rochester police, the victim reported the burglary Saturday evening.More >>
Rochester police said a caller alerted them, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, of a driver slumped behind the wheel of a van in the parking lot of the Burger King on North Broadway Avenue.More >>
There is now an ultra-convenient way to shop in Rochester! On Thursday, October 26, Walmart launched it's online grocery pickup service at both Rochester North and South locations. The free service allows customers to shop for their groceries and other items online and pick them up at their local Walmart without leaving the comfort of their car.More >>
