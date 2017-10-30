Free service provides a convenient way to shop at Walmart

There is now an ultra-convenient way to shop in Rochester!

On Thursday, October 26, Walmart launched it's online grocery pickup service at both Rochester North and South locations.

The free service allows customers to shop for their groceries and other items online and pick them up at their local Walmart without leaving the comfort of their car.

Trained certified associates hand-select shoppers' groceries just like you would select your own groceries.

"Being certified means they are going to pick the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat," said Randall Sullivan, E-commerce Assistant Manager at Walmart North in Rochester.

When you arrive for pick-up, an associate loads the groceries into your vehicle and shows you the quality of meat and produce that were selected.

"It's super convenient," said shopper Jessica Taylor. "When I was a new mom, I used it and it was perfect because my son didn't sleep and didn't behave well in the cart. So not having to go into the grocery store was an added bonus. And it doesn't cost any extra."

The service allows for customers to pick up their groceries when it is most convenient, including the same day.

Shoppers who choose same day pick-up need to allow for a four-hour window before picking up their order.

Shoppers can also place their order up to seven days in advance of their scheduled pick-up time and have a window of 24 hours to receive their merchandise.

In addition to ordering your groceries online, consumers can also select household items such at toilet paper, clothing, or holiday decor.

Customers who use the curbside grocery service will pay the same price for items when they order online or through the Walmart Grocery app, as they would if they were in the store shopping.

The orange Walmart grocery app is available for both iPhone and Android.