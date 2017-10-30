Fight against chronic wasting disease ramps up as firearms deer hunting season begins

Those who hunt in zone 603, which includes the city of Preston and Forestville State Park, must have their deer tested every time they hunt.

November is just around the corner, which means hunters are gearing up for the start of firearms deer season.

Firearms deer hunting season starts Saturday, November 4th. But before hunters can take home their prize, they must have it tested for chronic wasting disease.

The 2016 hunting season was voluntary testing, but for the 2017 season testing has become mandatory.

"CWD (chronic wasting disease) was discovered in the southeast last fall with currently 11 positives. We know it's in zone 603, which is why we have all these increased restrictions," said Kelsie LaSharr with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that affects moose, caribou, and deer. "A deer can be infected and not show symptoms for two years, but as soon as symptoms hit they get disoriented and waste away," said LaSharr.

The disease spreads through any bodily fluid, such as saliva, blood, and urine, and is resistant to disinfectants and heat. That means once it is in the environment, there is no known way to get it out.

"There's no treatment, no cure. It's always fatal when a deer gets it."

Those who hunt in southeastern Minnesota only need to get their deer tested once. "This is mandatory for opening weekend, for the permit areas surrounding zone 603."

But for those in Zone 603, which includes the city of Preston and Forestville State Park, they must have their deer tested every time they hunt. That's because the 11 deer that tested positive for CWD last year all came from the Preston area.

Hunters must harvest the deer before registering it either online or over the phone. "After it's registered they can come to us and we'll remove the sample. In the deer we're removing the lymph nodes, which are these two [motions to neck] that get swollen when we get sick."

The sample is then shipped off to Colorado for testing.

Hunters in zone 603 can check their results online. Results typically take three to four business days. No deer can leave zone 603 until after the test result of "not detected" is returned to DNR officials.

For everyone else, results takes about two weeks.

"We only call with bad news, so no news is good news."

Fifty-thousand deer have been tested for chronic wasting disease since 2002. The disease is new to Minnesota but has been around Colorado and Wyoming for decades. However, the DNR said they are now seeing positive cases pop up in southeastern Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin, and northern Iowa.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that hunters not eat deer with CWD. However, no evidence has shown that the disease can jump the species barrier from deer to human.

The Minnesota DNR is continuing to monitor CWD to make sure it doesn't spread further into wild deer herds in the state.

