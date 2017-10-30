CenturyLink under court order in Minnesota

Internet, TV, and phone service provider CenturyLink is now under a court order in Minnesota over its sales and billing practices.

The order announced Monday is from a July lawsuit filed by Attorney General Lori Swanson that alleged the company billed higher amounts than its sales agents quoted customers.. then refused to honor those prices when customers questioned the discrepancies.

CenturyLink is now prohibited from making false claims about its prices and terms of their products.. and from charging Minnesota customers more than what's disclosed at the time of sale.

Among other things, CenturyLink must clearly disclose at the time of sale:

· The monthly base price of the services being purchased;

· The amount of each recurring monthly fee on top of the monthly base price;

· The amount of any one-time fee, such as activation and installation fees;

· The amount of the first invoice and future invoices;

· The time period for which the quoted prices apply; and

· Any restrictions on a consumer’s ability to receive the quoted price.

The order includes any sale of DirecTV services that CenturyLink makes on behalf of the satellite provider.



