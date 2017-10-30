Naeve Hospital Auxiliary hosting 'Bling It' sale in Albert Lea

Naeve Hospital Auxiliary will host a 'Bling It' sale on November 7 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held in the Rotunda, located on the lower level of the medical center by the piano.

Customers will be able to choose from a selection of costumes and fashion jewelries, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more.

All proceeds from this sale will benefit auxiliary projects at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.