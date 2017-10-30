Rochester mom arrested for DWI, 10-year-old son in car with her - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester mom arrested for DWI, 10-year-old son in car with her

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester mother is facing a DWI charge after getting arrested Saturday night with her ten-year-old son in her car.

Rochester police said a caller alerted them, at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, of a driver slumped behind the wheel of a van in the parking lot of the Burger King on North Broadway Avenue. When the officer arrived, the driver was attempting to leave the shopping center. Police said she was clearly intoxicated, so they took her into custody.

Police say Laura Jackson, 48, blew a .19 when she arrived at the Olmsted County Detention Center.

She's facing a 2nd degree DWI charge, which is elevated due to the presence of a minor in the car. 

