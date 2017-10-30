Rochester teen's shoe collection stolen during burglary - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester teen's shoe collection stolen during burglary

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A teen's shoe collection is stolen after an alleged burglary in Southeast Rochester.

According to the Rochester police, the victim reported the burglary Saturday evening. The victim said his apartment, at the Quarters Apartments in Southeast Rochester, was broken into between 10 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there were signs of forced entry on the bedroom door, but the door leading into the adjacent common area was unlocked.

Six pairs of retro Air Jordan shoes are missing. The teen says they were worth $1,400.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.