Rochester teen's shoe collection stolen during burglary

A teen's shoe collection is stolen after an alleged burglary in Southeast Rochester.

According to the Rochester police, the victim reported the burglary Saturday evening. The victim said his apartment, at the Quarters Apartments in Southeast Rochester, was broken into between 10 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there were signs of forced entry on the bedroom door, but the door leading into the adjacent common area was unlocked.

Six pairs of retro Air Jordan shoes are missing. The teen says they were worth $1,400.