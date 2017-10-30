Lyle man injured in crash

A Lyle man was taken to the hospital after a crash near Blooming Prairie this morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Joseph Wigham lost control of his Nissan Pathfinder as he was traveling north on Highway 218, just after 6 a.m. Monday. Wigham slid across the south-bound lane into the west ditch and rolled.

Wigham was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

