1 person dead after rollover crash in Waseca County

One person is dead after their car rolled over near a deputy who was performing a traffic stop.

The accident happened around 7:54 p.m. Sunday on Waseca County Road #9 near Waseca. According to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was at a traffic stop when they saw the vehicle rollover. The deputy called in the crash and emergency crews were paged to the scene including the Waseca Fire Department and North Ambulance.

When the deputy made it to the vehicle, he found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious in the field. The deputy immediately began treating the driver.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver was taken to the ambulance, where they were pronounced dead. The driver was identified as Justin Below, 42, of Waseca.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waseca Fire Dept., North Ambulance, North Aircare, the Waseca Police Dept., and the MN State Patrol. The crash is currently under investigation.