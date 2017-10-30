Problematic massage parlors on docket for Rochester City Council - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Problematic massage parlors on docket for Rochester City Council

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester City Council investigates several problematic massage parlors in town Monday evening. Three public hearings will be held as a part of a recessed city council meeting.

One hearing will concern the fate of Harmony Asian Massage, located at 915 North Broadway. Earlier this month, Rochester Police made an arrest after an employee attempted to touch an undercover officer sexually. The owner of the business told police he didn't know the worker was doing that kind of thing. 

Council has the authority to revoke or suspend the parlor's license based on code violations. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.