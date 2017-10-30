Gov. Dayton expected to attack Pres. Trump's tax proposal, also give update on water quality campaign

Governor Mark Dayton will likely attack President Donald Trump's tax proposal Monday.

Gov. Dayton is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 Monday morning with Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly.

In September, the President rolled out his vision for tax reform, promising major tax cuts for millions of Americans. Now the GOP led Congress is quickly piecing together legislation that backs the proposal.

In a separate news conference, Gov. Dayton will provide an update to his campaign to improve water quality across the state.