Four Downs: Vikings start slow but finish fast in 33-16 win over Browns

The Minnesota Vikings were down by one at the half 13-12, but they left Twickenham Stadium in London with the victory after crushing the now 0-8 Cleveland Browns 33-16 thanks to a 21-3 second half. The Vikings at 6-2 now hold a 2.5 game lead for the NFC North division lead.

1st Down: The Vikings defense started slow in the first half, but then in the second half they showed up. The Vikes D held the Browns to only 122 yards of offense, with 55 coming on one drive. The Vikings forced a fumble on the first drive of the second half, then the Browns missed a field goal, made a field goal on their third drive to take a 16-15 lead, then had three straight three-and-outs (one of which the Browns couldn't gain a yard). The Browns then advanced 16 yards on eight plays and turned the ball over on downs, then traveled 37 yards in three plays to end the game.

2nd Down: Jerick McKinnon had another good game filling in for Dalvin Cook, as the Vikings calling card on offense continues to be the running backs. McKinnon only ran for 50 yards on 14 carries, but he ran for a touchdown and caught six passes for 72 yards, giving him 122 total yards for the day. Over the past four weeks, McKinnon has run for 261 yards with three touchdowns, and has caught 20 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, good for 424 total yards since Cook's injury.

3rd Down: Adam Thielen brought his A-game to London, catching five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Thielen averaged 19.6 yards per reception for the game. Kai Forbath also brought his A-game as he went 4-4 on field goals, including hitting one from 51 yards, though he was only one for two on kicking extra points.

4th Down: Kyle Rudolph had his third touchdown of the season in this game and continued his reliable play. Rudolph caught six passes for only 27 yards, but he caught six of his seven targets. Since week five, Rudolph has got at least five passes every week, going for 40-plus yards every week until now. In his 7th season as a Viking, Rudolph continues to be one of the most reliable Vikings on a week-to-week basis.

The Vikings have their bye week this week, but will return in week 10 to face the Washington Redskins in our nation's capital at 12 p.m. on November 12.