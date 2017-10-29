Children from Kutzky Park Neighborhood go trick-or-treating indo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Children from Kutzky Park Neighborhood go trick-or-treating indoors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Lots of little princesses, superheroes, animals, and more celebrated Halloween Sunday afternoon as part of a growing tradition in one Rochester neighborhood.

The Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Halloween parade.

Organizers moved the parade from outside into the United Way's gymnasium because of the rain.

Neighbors set up stations throughout the gym so that children could go trick-or-treating and show off their costumes. 

"It's just a fun way to get families out, there's a lot of desire for family events in town and it's a really simple thing to organize and we all have a blast," said McKinsey Goodenberger, a member of the social committee for the neighborhood association. 

This is the just the third year the neighborhood has had the Halloween parade and they say it keeps getting bigger each year.

