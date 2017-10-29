Rochester community members teach public about Islam by saying "no to fear"

Aiming to disprove misconceptions on Islam. Rochester community members come together to promote tolerance of Muslims in the city.

They held a forum this afternoon at the Rochester Public Library called "Say No to Fear: Understanding Islam and Your Muslim Neighbor." It focused on teaching the public about the basic facts and beliefs of Islam.

Organizers started planning the forum after hearing word of a speaker with anti-Islam sentiments planning an event in Stewartville. That event ended up being canceled, but this one went on as planned.

Regina Mustafa from the Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam lead the discussions, while other community members helped plan the event.

"I think that if somebody says something and they know that it's incorrect, now that they can correct them and promote awareness. I think that knowledge is power and hopefully we can make acceptance powerful," said event organizer, Emily Breunig.

The event also invited speakers who have different beliefs to share their own perspectives.