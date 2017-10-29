Minnesota farmer killed after plow ran over him - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota farmer killed after plow ran over him

By Chris Yu, Reporter
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A plow ran over a farmer in central Minnesota, killing him.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:42 a.m. Sunday about the accident in Moe Township, a few miles west of Alexandria. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead in the farm field, the Sheriff's Office says in a news release.

Investigators say the victim was working alone in the field when he was run over by a chisel plow being pulled by a tractor. The victim was then dragged until the tractor became stuck in a ditch.

The victim's name has not been released. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

