UPDATE: Missing horse near Wabasha found safe

Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada because they might not work in an emergency.More >>
More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada because they might not work in an emergency.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
According to the Austin police, the burglary took place Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. at 18677 Highway 105 South.More >>
According to the Austin police, the burglary took place Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. at 18677 Highway 105 South.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester lands a man in jail.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester lands a man in jail.More >>