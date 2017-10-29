UPDATE: Missing horse near Wabasha found safe - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing horse near Wabasha found safe

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE: Nearly a week after a horse near Wabasha was reported missing, it is found safe.

According to the owner, the missing horse, Paxon, was found by a bow hunter Wednesday afternoon. Paxon was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.

The pictures in this story are when the bow hunter found the horse.

Paxon was found safe and sound.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse.

Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota. Paxon was wearing a green blanket when he disappeared.

Hundreds searched for him on Saturday, but did not find him. His owner believes he may be lost in a field, stuck behind a fence, or with a herd of cows.

If you have seen or found Paxon, call (507) 458-0348.

Storm describes Paxon as:

  • Breed: Paso Fino
  • Height: 14.2HH (58")
  • Weight: 800 lbs.
  • Sex: Gelding
  • Color: Buckskin
