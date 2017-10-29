Hundreds search for missing horse near Wabasha

Paxon was last seen on Thursday wearing a green blanket.

Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse.

Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota. Paxon was wearing a green blanket when he disappeared.

Hundreds searched for him on Saturday, but did not find him. His owner believes he may be lost in a field, stuck behind a fence, or with a herd of cows.

If you have seen or found Paxon, call (507) 458-0348.

Storm describes Paxon as: