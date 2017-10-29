Hundreds search for missing horse near Wabasha

One person is dead after their car rolled over near a deputy who was performing a traffic stop. The accident happened around 7:54 p.m. Sunday on Waseca County Road #9 near Waseca.More >>
One person is dead after their car rolled over near a deputy who was performing a traffic stop. The accident happened around 7:54 p.m. Sunday on Waseca County Road #9 near Waseca.More >>
Three public hearings will be held as a part of a recessed city council meeting.More >>
Three public hearings will be held as a part of a recessed city council meeting.More >>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- North Dakota's Agriculture Department is seeking participants for the third year of the state's industrial hemp research program. The goal of the program is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota and which varieties work best in the state's climate.More >>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- North Dakota's Agriculture Department is seeking participants for the third year of the state's industrial hemp research program. The goal of the program is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota and which varieties work best in the state's climate.More >>
Gov. Dayton is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 Monday morning with Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly.More >>
Gov. Dayton is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 Monday morning with Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.More >>
Lots of little princesses, superheroes, animals, and more celebrated Halloween Sunday afternoon as part of a growing tradition in one Rochester neighborhood. The Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Halloween parade. Organizers moved the parade from outside into the United Way's gymnasium because of the rain.More >>
Lots of little princesses, superheroes, animals, and more celebrated Halloween Sunday afternoon as part of a growing tradition in one Rochester neighborhood. The Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Halloween parade. Organizers moved the parade from outside into the United Way's gymnasium because of the rain.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Aiming to disprove misconceptions on Islam. Rochester community members come together to promote tolerance of Muslims in the city. They held a forum this afternoon at the Rochester Public Library called "Say No to Fear: Understanding Islam and Your Muslim Neighbor."More >>
Aiming to disprove misconceptions on Islam. Rochester community members come together to promote tolerance of Muslims in the city. They held a forum this afternoon at the Rochester Public Library called "Say No to Fear: Understanding Islam and Your Muslim Neighbor."More >>
A plow ran over a farmer in central Minnesota, killing him. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:42 a.m. Sunday about the accident in Moe Township, a few miles west of Alexandria.More >>
A plow ran over a farmer in central Minnesota, killing him. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:42 a.m. Sunday about the accident in Moe Township, a few miles west of Alexandria.More >>
It was an afternoon of jazz and food in Winona, all to help the victims of Hurricane Maria. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, musicians from Southeast Minnesota performed a benefit concert at Signatures Restaurant at 22852 County Road 17, with all donations going to the American Red Cross and Oxfam International to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
It was an afternoon of jazz and food in Winona, all to help the victims of Hurricane Maria. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, musicians from Southeast Minnesota performed a benefit concert at Signatures Restaurant at 22852 County Road 17, with all donations going to the American Red Cross and Oxfam International to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
A plow ran over a farmer in central Minnesota, killing him. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:42 a.m. Sunday about the accident in Moe Township, a few miles west of Alexandria.More >>
A plow ran over a farmer in central Minnesota, killing him. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:42 a.m. Sunday about the accident in Moe Township, a few miles west of Alexandria.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.More >>
Aiming to disprove misconceptions on Islam. Rochester community members come together to promote tolerance of Muslims in the city. They held a forum this afternoon at the Rochester Public Library called "Say No to Fear: Understanding Islam and Your Muslim Neighbor."More >>
Aiming to disprove misconceptions on Islam. Rochester community members come together to promote tolerance of Muslims in the city. They held a forum this afternoon at the Rochester Public Library called "Say No to Fear: Understanding Islam and Your Muslim Neighbor."More >>
Icy bridges are being blamed for two rollover crashes late Friday night and early Saturday morning in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol said a man from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea after losing control of his 2004 Chev Silverado just before midnight on I-35.More >>
Icy bridges are being blamed for two rollover crashes late Friday night and early Saturday morning in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol said a man from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea after losing control of his 2004 Chev Silverado just before midnight on I-35.More >>
Lots of little princesses, superheroes, animals, and more celebrated Halloween Sunday afternoon as part of a growing tradition in one Rochester neighborhood. The Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Halloween parade. Organizers moved the parade from outside into the United Way's gymnasium because of the rain.More >>
Lots of little princesses, superheroes, animals, and more celebrated Halloween Sunday afternoon as part of a growing tradition in one Rochester neighborhood. The Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Halloween parade. Organizers moved the parade from outside into the United Way's gymnasium because of the rain.More >>