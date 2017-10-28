Duluth asks residents to conserve water after storm - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Duluth asks residents to conserve water after storm

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(AP) -

Duluth is asking residents to conserve water until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Friday's powerful storm stirred up significant amounts of sediment in Lake Superior, and water treatment plant employees worked through the night to address the problem. The city says the extra sediment means the system must work even harder to pump and treat the water.

Officials suggest refraining from using large appliances that use lots of water such as dishwashers and washing machines.

The city says the drinking water supply remains safe and meets the highest standards.

The first wintry storm of the season dumped more than 10 inches of snow at the Duluth airport, while winds that howled at over 60 mph at times whipped up huge waves on Lake Superior, causing damage along the Minnesota and Wisconsin shores.
 

