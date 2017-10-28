Kids show off Halloween costumes at annual Boo Fest while learning about science

Area pre-school through middle school kids showed off their Halloween costumes while learning a thing or two about science on Saturday.

Century High School was full of scary, funny, and creative costumes as it hosted the annual "Boo Fest Carnival and Educational Enrichment Experience."

The Rochester Public School Foundation put on the fun, educational event for the third time to raise money for innovative learning projects.

A new section was added this year: the Scary Schoolhouse, which features nine courses taught by a high school Biology teacher at Century High School along with her AP students.

Some of the topics include a potions class, where kids learn the basics of chemistry, and "Scream Cream" - where they make ice-cream with liquid nitrogen.

"You see I'm one of those strange Biology teachers that loves to have little kids start to learn biology and learn to love it before they ever get to be in high school," said Biology teacher Cheryl Moertel. "And while they're doing these Halloween-theme classes, we're sneaking the learning in when they're not looking."

Boo Fest raises money for innovative projects in Rochester Public schools, allowing teachers to receive grants for their classrooms to enhance the learning experience.