IBM expands policies to help employees and their families

For some, maternity leave is nowhere near long enough.

Now IBM is looking to make it easier for its employees looking to grow a family.

"Now I'm pregnant with our second due in march and they just added another additional 6 weeks so up to 20 weeks for mothers," Leslie Schueler, an expectant mother and finance employee at IBM, said.

Now IBM employees will be able to, comfortably, put their life on hold to take care of their children.

"Hopefully baby will be sleeping through the night better and will ease the transition back to work," Schueler said.

And it won't just be mothers benefiting,

The new policy will allow up to 12 weeks paid paternity leave.

"Even there's a lot of guys in my area that have recently had babies and they're really looking forward to the extra time," Schueler said. "Not many companies offer that for guys."

Those 12 weeks apply to adoptive parents as well.

It's also retroactive, meaning the time applies to mothers who have given birth since last November or adoptive parents whose children were born since November 2016.

In regards to adoption, the new changes allow for up to $20,000 reimbursement for adoption or even surrogacy expenses.

IBM will also provide a breast-milk delivery program and $50,000 dollars to support children with mental, physical or developmental disorders.

These changes add to existing policies like a parking spot for expecting mothers close to the door.

And IBMers are appreciative of the changes.

"It will be nice to not have to deal with the work-life balance for a couple months and just focus on baby and his needs," Schueler said.

