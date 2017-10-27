IBM expands policies to help employees and their families

For some, maternity leave is nowhere near long enough. Now IBM is looking to make it easier for its employees looking to grow a family.More >>
The wintry weather we've been talking about all week long has arrived and today we're dealing with snow showers and frigid wind chills in our weather picture.More >>
Super Bowl LII in Minnesota is just 100 days away. Friday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and the mayor of Minneapolis had an event to mark the occasion and talk about Super Bowl Live. The 10-day festival will precede the big game, with free and low-cost fun for fans. Thousands of volunteers will help to keep things safe and fun. "We are excited to embrace Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon and Super Bowl LII, because not only do we get to host an amazing part...More >>
Holloway, Minnesota resident Joseph Arnold named FFA 2017 American Star Farmer.More >>
A local restaurant isn't just serving up food, kindness and compassion are also on the menu. Canadian Honker Restaurant is right across the street from Mayo Clinic Saint Marys, so any patient on that side of the Francis building can look out their window and see the words "Get well soon, God bless."More >>
A record that has stood for 100 years will more than likely fall in Rochester.More >>
A few of the snow totals from the National Weather Service so far Friday morning.More >>
Sex abuse trial for 61-year-old Douglas Lindaman is being delayed indefinitely. Continuance granted by judge.More >>
A diesel fuel spill is under control near Kellogg after 10 to 15 gallons were discharged from a tug boat. According to the Newton Marine Services General Manager, they activated a spill plan - a process for containing the spill.More >>
According to our sister station KBJR, the crash happened near exit 239 shortly after 4:30 near the St. Louis River.More >>
Some Minnesota lawmakers and daycare providers say a new law collecting fingerprints from older children in child care homes goes too far.More >>
Smoking in Rochester municipal parking areas will soon not be allowed after a vote Thursday night.More >>
Snow continues to fall in parts of Minnesota as a winter-like storm packing strong winds rolls through the region.More >>
A Rochester family goes all out to get in the Halloween spirit. And they're doing it for a good cause.More >>
