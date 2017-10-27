100 days to go to Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII in Minnesota is just 100 days away.

Friday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and the mayor of Minneapolis had an event to mark the occasion and talk about Super Bowl Live.

The 10-day festival will precede the big game, with free and low-cost fun for fans.

Thousands of volunteers will help to keep things safe and fun.

"We are excited to embrace Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon and Super Bowl LII, because not only do we get to host an amazing party, we get to show off some of the most unique downtown urban spaces in the whole country," said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges.

Since Super Bowl LII will be played in U.S. Bank Stadium, the winter weather won't affect the game.

The game will air on NBC on Sunday, February 4th.