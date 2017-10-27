Local farmer earns national award

The National Future Farmers of America named Holloway, Minnesota resident Joseph Arnold a 2017 American Star Farmer.

Sixteen finalists are chosen from throughout the U.S. and are interviewed by a panel of judges who then select four winners that receive cash awards of $4,000.

Arnold has farmed and controlled every aspect of production and marketing of his crops for the past four years. It was his sustainable farming efforts, persistence, and drive that earned him the award.



