Canadian Honker Restaurant placed a sign on its roof that says "Get well soon, God bless."

A local restaurant isn't just serving up food, kindness and compassion are also on the menu.

Canadian Honker Restaurant is right across the street from Mayo Clinic Saint Marys, so any patient on that side of the Francis building can look out their window and see the words "Get well soon, God bless."

All in an effort to put a smiles on people's faces, it was the idea of one of the managers at the restaurant, Corey Hirlston.

"We were just sitting down at a manager's meeting and he brought the idea up, and we all kind of looked at each other like, 'Gosh that's a really good idea,'" said General Manager Nick Powers. "Immediately we actually received phone calls and stuff of people thanking us, so it was a great thing. Happy we've done it."

It took a month to put everything together;they got a drawing done, talked with a sign company, and got the 60 by 20 foot sign on the roof.

"Being on the block for 33 years, we've developed really good relationships with patients. And in a way they've really evolved us and changed our lives, so it was just kind of a way to give back to the patients that are over there and bring hope," said powers.

As each patient fights his or her own battle, they're given a reminder to keep on fighting.

"We understand the importance of what a lot of these people coming in to eat are going through, and just a simple smile a simple gesture goes a long way," said Powers. "I mean really if it brightens one person's day it was worth putting it on the roof."

They plan to keep the sign clear though all the snow this winter might bring, they even have plans to personalize the sign with patients' names.