Rochester likely to break city record for daily snowfall on Oct. 27

A record that has stood for 100 years will more than likely fall in Rochester.

On October 27,1917, 1.5 inches of snow fell in the city of Rochester. Fast forward 100 years to October 27, 2017, the official snowfall observer near the Rochester International Airport reported 1.5 inches of snow as of 2:20 p.m.

Additional snow is expected to fall for the rest of Friday night, which would break the longtime record.

For perspective, according to the National Weather Service, on average, .8" of snow falls in Rochester during the month of October. On top of that, measurable snow historically falls in 1 out of every 3 Octobers. The last time measurable snow fell in Rochester during the month of October, was back in 2015. .2" fell in October that year.